Kadena Price Reaches $1.40 on Major Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $276.47 million and $9.53 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00007167 BTC on major exchanges.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 198,047,245 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is www.kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

