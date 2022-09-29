Kalmar (KALM) Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar launched on May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kalmar’s official website is kalmar.io/#.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

