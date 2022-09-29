KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.71

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 28274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

About KAR Auction Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 728,053 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $13,098,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 692,819 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

