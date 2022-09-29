KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.71

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 28274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.
