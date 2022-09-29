Karen H. Beachy Acquires 2,600 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Karen H. Beachy bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $19,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,017.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE OII opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 63,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

