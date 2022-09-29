Karura Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.97 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $630,255.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Karura has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00145484 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura launched on September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,449,000 coins. The official website for Karura is acala.network/karura. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.