Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $9.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 861,362 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 626,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $424.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

