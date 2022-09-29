Katalyo Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Katalyo has a market cap of $240,077.92 and $65,411.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Katalyo Coin Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com.
Katalyo Coin Trading
