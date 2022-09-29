KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161,243.35

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, KCCPAD has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $161,243.35 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.79 or 0.01627369 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00035170 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

