Keanu Inu One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,932.00 (KEANU)

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Keanu Inu has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Keanu Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Keanu Inu has a total market capitalization of $562,314.00 and approximately $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keanu Inu

Keanu Inu’s launch date was May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu.

Buying and Selling Keanu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keanu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keanu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

