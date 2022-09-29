KeeperDAO Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $27.72 or 0.00143728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $37.76 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO was first traded on November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,385 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is www.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

