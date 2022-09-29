Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €689.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €462.70 ($472.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €526.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €519.71. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

