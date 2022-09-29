Kidder Stephen W Sells 1,575 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

