Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $59.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.
Kilroy Realty Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of KRC opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $79.06.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
