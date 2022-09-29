Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $59.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of KRC opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

About Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 129,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

