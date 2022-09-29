Kirobo (KIRO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,481.00

Kirobo (KIRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Kirobo has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Kirobo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kirobo has a total market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $13,481.00 worth of Kirobo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kirobo alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kirobo Coin Profile

Kirobo’s launch date was September 12th, 2021. Kirobo’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins. Kirobo’s official website is www.kirobo.io. Kirobo’s official Twitter account is @kirobo5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kirobo

According to CryptoCompare, “Kirobo is an Israeli startup with a single mission: to create a logic layer that sits on top of each individual blockchain and protects users from human error. It develops decentralized applications designed to bring an extra layer of safety to all the principal activities in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They are provided through the Liquid Vault.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kirobo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kirobo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kirobo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kirobo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kirobo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.