Kishu Inu (KISHU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $888,359.00

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Kishu Inu has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $888,359.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kishu Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kishu Inu has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kishu Inu Profile

Kishu Inu launched on April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Kishu Inu’s official website is kishuinu.finance. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

