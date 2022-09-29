Koinos (KOIN) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

Koinos (KOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Koinos has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Koinos coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges. Koinos has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Koinos alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Koinos

Koinos launched on October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,585,914 coins. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Koinos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Koinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Koinos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.