Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

