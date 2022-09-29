Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.
About Koito Manufacturing
