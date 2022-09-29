Kommunitas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $282,905.00 (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $103.21 million and approximately $282,905.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas launched on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 22,638,648,663 coins. The Reddit community for Kommunitas is https://reddit.com/r/Kommunitas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kommunitas’ official website is kommunitas.net.

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kommunitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

