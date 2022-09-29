Kommunitas Tops One Day Volume of $282,905.00 (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $103.21 million and $282,905.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kommunitas alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas launched on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 22,638,648,663 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kommunitas is https://reddit.com/r/Kommunitas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kommunitas’ official website is kommunitas.net.

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kommunitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kommunitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kommunitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.