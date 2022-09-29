Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $34.82 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Komodo has a market cap of $34.82 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00287789 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00106232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 134,762,590 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

