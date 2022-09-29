Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

KRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

KRO opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 18.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.