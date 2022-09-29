Kryll Tops One Day Trading Volume of $233,121.00 (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Kryll has a market cap of $17.94 million and $233,121.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

