Kryptomon (KMON) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and $49,406.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s genesis date was May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official website is kryptomon.co.

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

