KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.27 or 0.00047697 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $2.81 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,224,483 coins and its circulating supply is 97,724,483 coins. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com/#. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

