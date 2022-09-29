Kwikswap Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10,601.47 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 222.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $10,601.47 and $181.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001541 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. Telegram | Discord | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

