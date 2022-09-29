Kylin Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Kylin coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $294,260.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kylin

Kylin is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. LinkedIn | Telegram | Discord “

