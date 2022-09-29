Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $53.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

KYMR stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $69.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

