Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.05.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $381.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $369.34 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

