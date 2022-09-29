Lambda (LAMB) Tops One Day Volume of $445,553.00

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $445,553.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

Lambda launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars.

