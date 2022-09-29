Landshare (LAND) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.52 Million

Landshare (LAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Landshare has a market cap of $2.52 million and $21,050.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,811,209 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Landshare’s official website is landshare.io.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.