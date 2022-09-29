Launchpool (LPOOL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Launchpool coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Launchpool has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Launchpool Coin Profile

Launchpool’s genesis date was February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Launchpool is launchpool.xyz. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Launchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Launchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

