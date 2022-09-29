LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Price Target Raised to $28.00

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 489.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.