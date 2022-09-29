LCG Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LCG coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. LCG has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LCG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LCG

The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LCG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.