Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

T stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

