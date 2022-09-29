Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.07

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 16883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,185,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after purchasing an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

