LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of LHC Group worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $169,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $164.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $169.84.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

