LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $53,584.72 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

