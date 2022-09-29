Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,280.00 and a beta of 2.26. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $240,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,351,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,403,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,900 shares of company stock worth $1,384,061 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

