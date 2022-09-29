LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
LifeMD Stock Performance
LFMDP opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
About LifeMD
