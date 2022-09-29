LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

