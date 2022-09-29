LINK (LN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $178.43 Million

LINK (LN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.86 or 0.00155313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $178.43 million and $318,897.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem. The official website for LINK is link.network.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.