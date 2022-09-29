Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $195.50

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $195.50 and last traded at $195.50, with a volume of 3969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Littelfuse Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.45.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,962,000 after acquiring an additional 99,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,790,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

