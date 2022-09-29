LOCGame (LOCG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,048.00

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $42,048.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins. LOCGame’s official website is locgame.io. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LOCGame

According to CryptoCompare, “Legends of Crypto (LOC) is a type of Top Trump Card Game on blockchain where players can win valuable tokens as well as NFT items. It leverages Decentralized Finance and DAO governance to create a sustainable, enjoyable and fun playing game ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

