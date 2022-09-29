Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($1.10) -1.84 Volcon $450,000.00 108.75 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 4 1 0 0 1.20 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lordstown Motors and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -59.09% -47.39% Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45%

Summary

Volcon beats Lordstown Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.