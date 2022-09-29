Loser Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $711,524.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin launched on April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 78,371,646,792 coins. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loser Coin’s official website is losercoin.org.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.