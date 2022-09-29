LuaSwap (LUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,280.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.22 million and $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.91 or 1.00111857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081012 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

