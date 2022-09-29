Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Diagnostics

In other news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 873,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 118,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

