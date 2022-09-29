Ludena Protocol (LDN) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Ludena Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Ludena Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ludena Protocol has a total market cap of $207.60 million and approximately $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ludena Protocol Coin Profile

Ludena Protocol’s genesis date was May 13th, 2020. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/LudenaProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ludena Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ludena-protocol. Ludena Protocol’s official website is www.ludenaprotocol.io/eng. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @LydianCoinLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ludena Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol is a blockchain game social platform. Ludena Protocol, which has already launched Gametalktalk as their first DApp, a gaming social platform that connects games and players, adds value to game players’ daily activities such as gameplay, game content production, and live streaming.”

