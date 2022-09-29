Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Lumentum Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

