LunchMoney Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $85,916.65 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,827 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

